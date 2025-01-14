39°F
Letters

LETTER: LA fires and linguistic precision

The devastation of the Palisades Fire is seen in the early morning in the Pacific Palisades nei ...
The devastation of the Palisades Fire is seen in the early morning in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Omprakash Kolluri Las Vegas
January 13, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

The headline of your front-page Saturday Associated Press article concerning the fires in Southern California (“In SoCal, believing is seeing”) borders on nonsense. Are you trying to suggest that unless you believe, you do not see the devastation wrought by the fires. Is belief a precondition for seeing an event that is factual?

We should be concerned at the linguistic competence of journalists, too, while we wring our hands about the dismal performance of our students.

The fires and the devastating outcomes are a fact that cannot be disputed. “Seeing is believing” would have been a more appropriate headline. When you see the extent of the devastation, you begin to believe how horrific it has been.

LETTER: Guns in the home for protection
Lev Schneiderman Las Vegas

Most law-abiding American citizens do not know whether they or a family member will ever have to come face to face with an evil person.

Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
LETTER: Trump opposed steel merger, too
Richard Augulis Las Vegas

Incoming President Donald Trump is against the merger too. So both the present and incoming administrations agreed on no merger.

Donald J. Trump. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
LETTER: Trump talks like his favorite dictator
Steve Miller Las Vegas

America made a mistake voting Putin’s pal into power. Democrats are not as insane as Republicans. The future is not looking bright for our country.

President Joe Biden, right, and Donald Trump, left, participate in a presidential debate hosted ...
LETTER: Dave Barry’s year-ender was a hoot
Sherry Hobbs Henderson

Looking back on 2024. I am saving it to reread when I need a real “pick me up” in the coming months.

LETTER: Victims of LA fires will face issues
Phil Winter Henderson

The California government’s red tape bureaucracy will be mind-numbing and unimaginably frustrating for those who lost everything.

The devastation of the Palisades Fire is seen in the early morning in the Pacific Palisades nei ...
LETTER: Finger pointing over the California fires
Jim Veltri Las Vegas

Finger pointed and accusations just lead people to not trust anyone, even if they’re being helped. Why does this tragedy need to be a political issue?

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
LETTER: Will snails block lithium mine in Nevada?
John Macdonald Las Vegas

Lithium is an essential mineral in the effort to reduce atmospheric carbon dioxide. Getting it from China is not the answer.

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File
LETTER: Trump wins bout with Zuckerberg
Bob Valentine Las Vegas

It’s so transparently obvious that it’s laughable Zuckerberg id doing it to save himself from scrutiny by cozying up to Mr. Trump.

Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
LETTER: Democratic lawfare against Donald Trump
John Fields Las Vegas

Anyone, including those in the media, who refers to Mr. Trump as a convicted felon is attempting to legitimize the illegitimate and deserves the label “fascist” themselves.

