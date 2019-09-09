83°F
Letters

LETTER: Landlord rights

September 8, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

This letter is in response to Tuesday’s article (“Renters can get free eviction help”)about a nonprofit law firm in Las Vegas that advises tenants who are facing eviction.

The article points out that evictions “cause homelessness, and have been linked to health problems, job loss and the disruption of children’s education.” While this may or may not be true, it is not the responsibility of the landlord for those issues. Landlords have a responsibility to provide livable housing for which they are to be compensated. The concern of a nonprofit such as this is to punish or harm landlords by allowing non-paying or problem tenants to stay in their homes or apartments longer than they should.

The examples given in the article, in which governments allocate funding to ensure every tenant facing eviction is guaranteed legal representation, are San Francisco and New York. Those cities are two of the highest-priced rental markets in the country because of the many regulations. That includes strict rent control laws that continually hurt both the tenant and the landlord.

We do not want to become California or New York.

LETTER: Freudian slip

An recent article unintentionally and unwittingly demonstrates why many people are against immigration, especially the illegal variety.

LETTER: Walmart wrong
By Bob Jack, North Las Vegas

Walmart’s decision to cease selling ammunition is a cowardly act that succumbs to the left-wing interests who want to rid America of its constitutional rights.

LETTER: Wasted food
By Jaden Biggs, Las Vegas

We receive free lunches at Centennial High School. While that sounds like it would be great, it is not.

LETTER: Timing questioned
By Knight Allen, Las Vegas

I write in response to Professor Thomas McAffee’s column last Sunday, “Steering us away from oligarchy.”

LETTER: Emissions omission

The Democratic presidential candidates who appeared Wednesday on CNN townhalls on global warming forgot the word global.

LETTER: District games

It should come as no surprise that the Clark County School District mysteriously found the money it needed to offer teachers the pay increases they were earlier promised.

LETTER: Expensive energy

NV Energy is shamelessly promoting renewable energy without regard to the facts.

LETTER: Missing detail

Your Sunday editorial forgot one huge detail — the actual context for President Donald Trump ordering businesses out of China.

LETTER: Easy money
By Marcia Chami, Las Vegas

In reading Saturday’s editorial about the homeless problem in Calif., I was and wasn’t shocked.

LETTER: Bad optics
By Robert Bencivenga, Henderson

In Friday’s sports section, a report was made about Liberty High School traveling to Hawaii to play football.