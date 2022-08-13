LETTER: Las Vegas a dangerous place for pedestrians

We need more pedestrian bridges. It will save us lives and money.

Pedestrian bridge between the New York-New York and the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Since I moved here 10 years ago, I’ve noticed how dangerous it is for pedestrians to cross our streets. Maybe three in one night might bring attention to this serious problem (Wednesday Review-Journal).

One thing for sure: The streets are too wide to cross. Why? Because you cannot see a person crossing when you’re driving in the right lane and they are crossing over from the other side. Another reason is we have a serious drinking problem here. Also, people are very tired working more then one job just to pay the rent.

One solution is build pedestrian bridges to cross these super-wide streets. Yes it’s expensive, but I think it’s better than paying out millions for lawyers and court costs. It will save us lives and money.