83°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Letters

LETTER: Las Vegas a dangerous place for pedestrians

Mary Aquino Las Vegas
August 12, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
Pedestrian bridge between the New York-New York and the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/ ...
Pedestrian bridge between the New York-New York and the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Since I moved here 10 years ago, I’ve noticed how dangerous it is for pedestrians to cross our streets. Maybe three in one night might bring attention to this serious problem (Wednesday Review-Journal).

One thing for sure: The streets are too wide to cross. Why? Because you cannot see a person crossing when you’re driving in the right lane and they are crossing over from the other side. Another reason is we have a serious drinking problem here. Also, people are very tired working more then one job just to pay the rent.

One solution is build pedestrian bridges to cross these super-wide streets. Yes it’s expensive, but I think it’s better than paying out millions for lawyers and court costs. It will save us lives and money.

MOST READ
1
2022 is Vegas’ wettest monsoon season in 10 years, weather service says
2022 is Vegas’ wettest monsoon season in 10 years, weather service says
2
Army veteran receives life sentence for role in rapper’s killing
Army veteran receives life sentence for role in rapper’s killing
3
Take a look inside Raiders coach Josh McDaniels’ new home — PHOTOS
Take a look inside Raiders coach Josh McDaniels’ new home — PHOTOS
4
$245K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino
$245K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino
5
Strip property owner plans new retail complex
Strip property owner plans new retail complex
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Daniel Hernandez looks at his test at a remedial math class on Thursday, April 20, 2017, at UNL ...
LETTER: Homework for kids does little good
Stephen Krashen Malibu, California

I suggest we try a different path: decrease school pressure and encourage pleasure reading.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo discusses the mass shooting during a press conference at the ...
LETTER: Joe Lombardo’s abortion extremism
Jeri Burton Las Vegas

Mr. Lombardo has skirted questions on the overturning of Roe, as well as the governor’s executive order that expands abortion protections