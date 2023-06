Orange barrels as far as the eye can see.

Heat rising from the pavement distorts the images of cars as they drive through road construction along Boulder HIghway in Las Vegas Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2010. JOHN LOCHER/LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

When I drive in Las Vegas and see the orange construction cones everywhere, I always think of the ginormous line by Red Skelton at Caesars Palace: “Nice city — if only they’d finish it!”