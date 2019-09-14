LETTER: Las Vegas Aviators give fans great first season

Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

We’d like to publicly thank our great Las Vegas Aviators, the 2019 Pacific Coast Southern Division champions, for the incomparable fun and excitement of 70 amazing home games in America’s most beautiful minor league ballpark.

Everyone associated with the team — from parking lot attendants to top management and, of course, the uniquely talented team — made Aviator baseball’s inaugural season a memorable, joyful and truly exhilarating experience. We relished every moment, and we can’t wait to be back next year.