86°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
jeff_german
Letters

LETTER: Las Vegas City Council moves to OK pot lounges

Jill Levy North Las Vegas
September 29, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
FILE - A flowering legal medical cannabis plant grown by licensed patient Jennifer Solas at her ...
FILE - A flowering legal medical cannabis plant grown by licensed patient Jennifer Solas at her home in Henderson on June 26, 2013. (Jason Bean/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

As if there weren’t already enough DUI-related traffic fatalities in Las Vegas, the City Council voted last week to allow pot lounges in the city (“Pot-smoking lounges for Vegas,” Sept. 22 Review-Journal). The businesses will allow marijuana customers to smoke the drug legally outside of private homes for the first time since voters legalized recreational use in 2018. This left out the 40 million or so yearly tourists without a place to legally smoke. Great!

In the same edition appeared “Crash kills man, results in arrest of another.” A man driving a BMW at 89 mph in a 45 mph zone crashed into a pickup truck, killing its driver. Police officers “detected a heavy odor of marijuana emitting from the interior of the BMW and observed marijuana packages in plain view within the car’s interior.”

It boggles my mind that anyone could think marijuana lounges are a good idea.

MOST READ
1
Bus station worker ID’d escaped prisoner for authorities
Bus station worker ID’d escaped prisoner for authorities
2
$400K video poker jackpot hits at downtown Vegas casino
$400K video poker jackpot hits at downtown Vegas casino
3
Man with rifle shot, killed by police in his own yard, neighbors say
Man with rifle shot, killed by police in his own yard, neighbors say
4
Lombardo changes stance on abortion executive order
Lombardo changes stance on abortion executive order
5
CARTOONS: The tragic new leading cause of death among young people
CARTOONS: The tragic new leading cause of death among young people
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST