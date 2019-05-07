LETTER: Las Vegas City Council OKs pot lounges

Evidently, we don’t have enough impaired drivers on our roads these days, so the smart ones on the Las Vegas City Council have decided we need pot lounges.

A bud tender shows a top cannabis strain at Serra, a dispensary in Portland, Ore., in February 2019. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

Evidently, we don’t have enough impaired drivers on our roads these days, so the smart ones on the Las Vegas City Council have decided we need pot lounges (Thursday Review-Journal). I’m sure they have considered how the patrons will get to and from these places. Maybe they will be the designated drivers. Surely, members of the council wouldn’t want these patrons driving themselves. Does the City Council share the liability with the lounges for any injuries the patrons may cause?

We just happen to have a retired Metro captain on the council — Stavros Anthony — the only member to vote “no” on this proposal. Why in heaven’s name didn’t his council cohorts listen to him and follow his lead?