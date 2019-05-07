69°F
Letters

LETTER: Las Vegas City Council OKs pot lounges

Art Gearhart Las Vegas
May 6, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated May 6, 2019 - 9:10 pm

Evidently, we don’t have enough impaired drivers on our roads these days, so the smart ones on the Las Vegas City Council have decided we need pot lounges (Thursday Review-Journal). I’m sure they have considered how the patrons will get to and from these places. Maybe they will be the designated drivers. Surely, members of the council wouldn’t want these patrons driving themselves. Does the City Council share the liability with the lounges for any injuries the patrons may cause?

We just happen to have a retired Metro captain on the council — Stavros Anthony — the only member to vote “no” on this proposal. Why in heaven’s name didn’t his council cohorts listen to him and follow his lead?

Barack Obama
LETTER: The Trump boom or the Obama boom?
Eric Yaillen Las Vegas

Ask any partisan who deserves credit for the booming economy. Democrats thank Barack Obama and Republicans credit Donald Trump. It’s a little of both.

Clark County School Distict school bus (Gabriella Benavidez/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @latina_ish
LETTER: Clark County School District should get rid of buses
Denise Maginn Las Vegas

Because Nevada’s schools are not receiving the promised tax money from the sale of recreational marijuana and remain on the lowest rungs of student performance, here is a suggestion for the Clark County School District

A guest drives through metal and concrete barriers as he leaves the Wynn Las Vegas parking gara ...
Wynn goes back to free parking
Thomas M. Mattingly Las Vegas

Ever since many of the Strip casinos decided to charge for parking, I have taken my business elsewhere.

(Getty Images)
Read by 3 is a complicated issue
Jesus F. Jara Las Vegas The writer is superintendent of the Clark County School District.

Holding back students has a mixed track record.

Detainees sleep and watch television in a holding cell where hundreds of mostly Central America ...
The problem is homemade.
Michael Lehr Las Vegas

In his Tuesday letter (“Measles outbreak”) Jerry Fink spews anti-immigrant vitriol and implies a “correlation” between the measles outbreak and “thousands of migrants overwhelming our Southern border.” Fake news, say I.