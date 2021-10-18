LETTER: Las Vegas dream trip ruined by vaccine mandate

The Las Vegas Strip skyline. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

My wife and I were recent visitors to your amazing city. The dream vacation included great tickets we purchased to see Rod Stewart performing at Caesars.

Unfortunately, despite having already paid for these expensive tickets, we received a text just eight hours before the performance indicating that we had to provide proof of COVID vaccination to gain admission. We had the proof, but it was 1,200 miles away.

Thus, the highlight of our trip was squashed. No refund, no apologies. We cried. This is wrong and pathetic.