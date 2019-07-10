94°F
LETTER: Las Vegas fireworks problem far from solved

Dusty Burrows Las Vegas
July 9, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

Re: “Las Vegas police hopeful crackdown on illegal fireworks will bear fruit” (Friday Review-Journal). Your article made it sound as if civil fines are helping to cut down on illegal fireworks, citing 3,700 reports by July 4 as compared with 20,000 for all of last year.

I made my report about 10 p.m. Thursday on ispyfireworks.com. This is the first year I’ve reported because I figured nothing would be done.

I was bombarded with what seemed to be dueling firework displays, with my house in the middle. Some of the fireworks were so loud it sounded like bombs going off as a I stood in my driveway. My dogs were terrified.

The possibility of a citation did not seem to deter anyone. With the number of fireworks I saw, there is no way Las Vegas could hire enough manpower to issue enough citations to deter anyone.

Perhaps there are fewer complaints because people have given up.

