LETTER: Las Vegas is headed for ghost town status

The Las Vegas Strip skyline. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Referring to your Jan. 11 article, “CES’ virtual show costing the city millions,” I was wondering how long it would be before the stark truth about this economic debacle would emerge. If the truth were known, Las Vegas is heading toward becoming a ghost town, adding it to the 60 or so other ghost towns of Nevada.

Much like Roman ruins, we will have a vast field of empty houses surrounded by huge freeway interchanges in the middle of the Mojave. Will we need mass graves for the deaths due to the economic disaster? Time will tell. The joke will be on us.