LETTER: Las Vegas man gets off easy in death of his child

Both Mr. Deal and the police are responsible for the death of this child.

Sidney Deal was sentenced to only 30 days in jail and three years probation after leaving his daughter in a hot car. The police waited 40 minutes before breaking into the car because Mr. Deal did not want his car damaged, and he thought his daughter was not in danger.

By the time police finally removed her, she was in rigor. The judge ruled it an accident. This “accident” could have been avoided if police had acted properly. Since when is a car more important than a child? I fully support the police, but they dropped the ball on this.