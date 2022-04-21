77°F
LETTER: Las Vegas man gets off easy in death of his child

Susan Katz Henderson
April 20, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 

Sidney Deal was sentenced to only 30 days in jail and three years probation after leaving his daughter in a hot car. The police waited 40 minutes before breaking into the car because Mr. Deal did not want his car damaged, and he thought his daughter was not in danger.

Both Mr. Deal and the police are responsible for the death of this child.

By the time police finally removed her, she was in rigor. The judge ruled it an accident. This “accident” could have been avoided if police had acted properly. Since when is a car more important than a child? I fully support the police, but they dropped the ball on this.

THE LATEST
(The Associated Press)
LETTER: COVID questions remain
Al Lasso Las Vegas

As the disease slips into the background, writer wants answers.

AP Photo/Matt York, File
LETTER: Abbott wins
Bill Stott Henderson

A headline for a story in Friday’s Review-Journal read: “Abbott relents; truck logjam starts to ease.” As the story indicates, the rigorous inspection policy put in place by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was eased after Mexican governors agreed to increase security on the Mexican side of the border — exactly what Gov. Abbott sought. So I don’t believe any fair-minded American would consider this a result of Gov. Abbott “relenting.” I believe they’d characterize the result as “winning.”