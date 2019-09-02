94°F
Letters

LETTER: Las Vegas Monorail a local transportation asset

By David Ballard, Las Vegas
September 1, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

In response to recent stories about the Las Vegas Monorail:

I believe having people use mass transit and taking cars off the road is in the best interest of society. Sometimes, the answers to problems are simple ones.

Why not advertise that those who use our monorail system can use their ticket to avoid “resort fees”? Our monorail should be connected to the airport, the new NFL stadium for the Raiders and a place in Henderson, because that city is growing so fast.

