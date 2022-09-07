LETTER: Las Vegas should care for those who live here, not just those who come here

Who is addressing the dilemma of low-income properties becoming too expensive for many seniors? There definitely needs to be rent control.

An aerial view of new home construction near Skye Village Road and Eagle Canyon Avenue on Monday, November 2, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Who is addressing the dilemma of low-income properties becoming too expensive for many seniors? There definitely needs to be rent control.

Our population needs affordable housing and water. Why build homes and casinos that use more water yet ignore the homeless and the ones who constantly worry every day about not having anywhere to go when the rent is higher than their income?

I have lived here since 1963. I have seen builders and casinos go belly up. All I’m saying is that Las Vegas needs to care for those who live here not just the ones who come here.