LETTER: Las Vegas utility bills going up and up

I just paid my Southwest Gas bill and noticed the following in the “Important Messages” section on page one: “On average, natural gas can save your household $1,041 per year compared to other homes that use electricity for heating, cooking and clothes drying.”

Gas would appear to still be cheaper than electricity even though I’m paying roughly 50 percent more for gas this year then I did last year.

So the way I read it is, if I switch to electricity it would cost me even more then I’m paying now. How can this make sense?

In my mind, the Biden administration’s war on fossil fuels and push for green energy is the root cause that my cost of living has increased substantially in the past two years.