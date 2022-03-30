69°F
LETTER: Las Vegas water officials scapegoat septic tank owners

Richard Shenberger Las Vegas
March 29, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
Lake Mead and the Hoover Dam on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Boulder City, Nev. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Friday article concerning the Southern Nevada Water Authority’s desire to force homeowners to give up their septic tanks in favor of connection to the sewer system is full of half-truths. The article quotes water authority General Manager John Entsminger as saying septic tanks are water wasters. Further, he states that the water sent to the septic tanks is “gone forever” and not available for reclamation. That is total bull.

The water processed by septic tanks percolates down to the aquifer under the valley, from which the water authority pumps it back into their distribution system. The article even confirms this by admitting that 90 percent of our water comes from the lake. Where does the other 10 percent come from? The aquifer.

In my opinion, this is another attempt to avoid making tough decisions regarding future growth. Instead, they want septic tank users to pay to connect to the sewer system and then pay monthly fees to the sewer district. I’m not interested.

