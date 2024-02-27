61°F
Letters

LETTER: Laws are in place to straighten out the border mess

James Pecora Las Vegas
February 26, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

There have been many letters to the Review-Journal complaining of Republican abstinence in securing a deal to close the border. I’d like just one of those complaining to deny that a discussion on a deal to secure the border pre-2021 would have been scoffed at by all sides.

We’ve had sufficient border laws in place for many decades. They’ve simply been ignored for the past three years. Only in the midst of this dreadful administration could a scenario arise where some think a deal is necessary.

