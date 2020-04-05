66°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Leadership and the coronavirus crisis

Richard L. Strickland Las Vegas
April 4, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

In the March 29 Review-Journal, Victor Davis Hanson tells us of prior leaders who were put to the test in the time of crises, such as Patton, Churchill, and FDR. Mr. Hanson tells us that President Donald Trump’s victory over the pandemic will require foresight, confidence, cunning and wisdom.

Of course, Mr. Hanson is correct. But, boy, does he have the wrong man.

Mr. Trump has never displayed any of those qualities. To expect a man who has no empathy for others and is an extreme narcissist to somehow acquire these attributes is Pollyannaish.

In that same edition, Review-Journal columnist Victor Joecks lauds the private sector for the help it is providing in this crisis and blames delays and ineptitude on federal agencies and regulations. He gives not a peep of concern for the delay and ineptitude shown by Mr. Trump. Do I really have to remind Mr. Joecks that Mr. Trump is the guy who is ultimately in charge of all of those agencies?

Let me add one more prior leader to the mix of this conversation: Harry Truman, who said, “The buck stops here.”

MOST READ
1
UFC’s Dana White named as extortion victim in sex-tape case
UFC’s Dana White named as extortion victim in sex-tape case
2
Photos show iconic Las Vegas landmarks before and after closures
Photos show iconic Las Vegas landmarks before and after closures
3
‘Rock bottom:’ Evicted family living in 200-square-foot office
‘Rock bottom:’ Evicted family living in 200-square-foot office
4
Put homeless in Vegas hotels during coronavirus shutdown? No. Here’s why
Put homeless in Vegas hotels during coronavirus shutdown? No. Here’s why
5
5 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Clark County
5 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Clark County
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph
LETTER: Is the Las Vegas shutdown worth the economic hit?
Dave Mesker Las Vegas

It’s hard to believe that we still have almost another month before we start thinking of opening business again. If we keep this country closed much longer, the economic effects will be worse then the virus. Here in Las Vegas, these gambling structures will never survive a long-term closure, nor will the people.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)
LETTER: Gov. Steve Sisolak and a drug ban
Ron Stegner Las Vegas

I did not vote for Gov. Steve Sisolak, but I agree to a point with his restriction on the drug hydroxychloroquine.

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
LETTER: We all have to live with a little inconvenience
Robert Collins Las Vegas

Letter writer Eric Yaillen was displeased with the decision by local stores to have an early line for seniors. I applaud the stores for taking this action.