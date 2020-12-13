LETTER: League of Women Voters rift had nothing to do with partisanship

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

On Dec. 1, the League of Women Voters of the United States board of directors withdrew recognition of the League of Women Voters of Nevada. Contrary to your Dec. 6 editorial, the Nevada League did not lose its recognition due to secret partisan motivations.

In fact, this decision was reached after five months of efforts to resolve multiple bylaws violations. Ultimately, the Nevada League leadership declined to work with the national group and to commit to nonpartisan and diversity, equity and inclusion policies and values by which all 700-plus chapters across the country abide. These values were affirmed by delegates representing all 50 states and D.C. at our organization’s centennial convention in June.

Members of the Nevada League are still members of the League of Women Voters. We stand by them and we stand by Nevada voters. We look forward to rebuilding a state League that represents our nonpartisan values and our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, which will carry forward the work of empowering voters and defending democracy in Nevada.

— The writer is president of the League of Women Voters of the United States.