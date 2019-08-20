LETTER: Lessons from your recent food stamp story

Nevada is heading to a world of hurt on the people who must pay the bills.

Your Friday front-page story on food stamps says, “At the grocery store, Carina Lopez prays that the total on the register doesn’t eclipse her monthly food allotment of $340.” It goes on to say Ms. Lopez has a family of four and is due in two weeks to deliver her third child.

Is she a legal citizen of this country? Who is paying for the birth of the child? And the big picture: Why does this happen?

The bottom line is that 46,000 people should lose this benefit if we can’t get the answer to Ms. Lopez’s situation. If you tie this story to the Friday editorial, “Study: Medical expansion led to increase in fraud,” I would say the state is heading to a world of hurt on the people who must pay the bills.