LETTER: Let Jeff German serve as an example

Jeff German working in the Las Vegas Review-Journal offices in 2018. (Photo by Harrison Keely/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The work of Jeff German was among the finest local investigative journalism that I have ever seen. His exposing of truths about the powerful created a more informed Las Vegas and vastly improved this community. My greatest hope is that his tragic death will be a patriotic call to arms for the next generation of investigative journalists — and that his killer will face swift justice. You will be missed, Jeff.