LETTER: Let’s protect our first responders

In the past, we had so many construction and maintenance workers injured, maimed and killed while working along our roads and highways that the state instituted a double penalty in work zones.

This is what we need to do to protect our first responders. When someone commits a violation upon a first responder while he or she is carrying out his or her duties, the violator should face twice the maximum penalty.

We need to let our local and state representatives know that we need this legislation passed. And until it is passed we need them to inform the courts that we expect all violators who are found guilty to receive the maximum penalty.