LETTER: Let’s revamp how tax gun sales

The fed tax on beer is based on volume produced. Wine is taxed in categories of alcohol by volume. Distilled spirits are taxed in categories by proof per gallon. Tobacco is taxed in categories of three sizes of cigarettes (small, large and small cigars, large cigars).

Yet firearms and ammunition are not taxed in categories involving gun caliber or ammunition caliber. This should be corrected.

For example, a single-shot .22-caliber rifle would have the usual 11 percent sales tax whereas the AR-15-style should have a 150 percent tax to raise the potential sale price to be less affordable to many potential buyers. Pistols, rifles and ammunition should be taxed by category of caliber — and refillable shells also according to caliber, for those individuals who prepare their own bullets.

If certain types of firearms cannot be controlled, then they certainly can be taxed so they are less affordable to the next teenager. If the government taxed firearms accordingly by categories, then possibly the states could also add their categorized tax as well. If a culprit had to buy a .22-caliber instead of the expensive AR-15, how many lives would be saved.