Letters

LETTER: Let’s stand together

Roland Rogers North Las Vegas
September 13, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
The American Flag blows in the wind as the Stratosphere hotel-casino observation deck is shown ...
The American Flag blows in the wind as the Stratosphere hotel-casino observation deck is shown in the background on Friday, June 9, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

I refer to the recent letter by Troy Pyles in which he mentions group identity.

I was born in Africa. As soon as I could, I became a proud citizen of this wonderful country. Does this make me an African American? The problem is that I am white. There are no French Americans or German Americans. Why, then, are there African Americans? Surely we are all Americans.

Black people are an integral part of America. They have paid their dues, contributed to the welfare of this country and fought alongside their white counterparts in wars. Why are they separated by the term “African Americans”? These are the United States of America. Let’s not forget it.

