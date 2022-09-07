LETTER: Letter writers aren’t high on Biden, but how can they still vote for Trump?

I’ve recently noticed an uptick in letters to the Review-Journal blaming Joe Biden — and Democrats in general — for everything from worldwide inflation to monkeypox.

In this Jan. 20, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden signs his first executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

I’ve recently noticed an uptick in letters to the Review-Journal blaming Joe Biden — and Democrats in general — for everything from worldwide inflation to monkeypox. Ignoring the fact that these claims show a lack of understanding about economics and virology, I have a question for the anti-Biden crowd: If Donald Trump is nominated, will they still vote for a man who was impeached twice, did nothing to stop the Capitol riot, is under several state and federal investigations, stole classified material from the American people and, as crazy as this sounds, recently demanded to be reinstated as president?