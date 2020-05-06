LETTER: Lies, lies and more lies from Donald Trump

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Just when I think things could not get any dumber or crazier at this “White House TV Show,” the fourth new press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, tells the White House press corps, “I will never lie to you, you have my word on that.” She followed that up a few minutes later with, “Trump has always told the truth.”

What? It has been documented that, as of Jan. 20, President Donald Trump has made 16,241 false or misleading statements – and who knows how many since then? Seems every time this man opens his mouth, lies fly out.

Really, how much more can the American people (and the world at large) take of this pseudo-president?