79°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Lies, lies and more lies from Donald Trump

Sue Weinstein Las Vegas
May 5, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Just when I think things could not get any dumber or crazier at this “White House TV Show,” the fourth new press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, tells the White House press corps, “I will never lie to you, you have my word on that.” She followed that up a few minutes later with, “Trump has always told the truth.”

What? It has been documented that, as of Jan. 20, President Donald Trump has made 16,241 false or misleading statements – and who knows how many since then? Seems every time this man opens his mouth, lies fly out.

Really, how much more can the American people (and the world at large) take of this pseudo-president?

MOST READ
1
Document: MGM Resorts furloughs could turn into layoffs Aug. 31
Document: MGM Resorts furloughs could turn into layoffs Aug. 31
2
With fewer offerings for fun, how will Las Vegas lure visitors amid pandemic?
With fewer offerings for fun, how will Las Vegas lure visitors amid pandemic?
3
She had odd COVID-19 symptoms. 8 days later she was gone.
She had odd COVID-19 symptoms. 8 days later she was gone.
4
City of Las Vegas considers last resort: Laying off about 200 workers
City of Las Vegas considers last resort: Laying off about 200 workers
5
At least two grocery chains requiring face masks at Las Vegas Valley stores
At least two grocery chains requiring face masks at Las Vegas Valley stores
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST