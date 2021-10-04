LETTER: Local stores have problems finding workers

AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

I went to the Walgreens at Fort Apache and Sahara on a recent Sunday at 2 p.m. only to find the doors locked and a sign taped to the entrance that said: “Due to a staffing shortage, the store is closed and will open tomorrow at 7 a.m.” The next Wednesday, I went to Albertsons on Flamingo and Hualapai. There were long lines at the registers as well as lots of inventory in the aisles. I mentioned my observations to the cashier, and she told me they had a job fair the day before and only two people showed up.

Guess no one wants to work.