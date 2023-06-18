87°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Local taxpayers could be on the hook for the A’s stadium

Michael O. Kreps Las Vegas
June 17, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
(Oakland Athletics)
(Oakland Athletics)

I rarely disagree with the Review-Journal’s view, but promoting the new Oakland A’s stadium by saying that there will be no new taxes is deceptive (June 9 editorial).

The legislation provides the team with $380 million in tax credits from the state, along with county-issued bonds and infrastructure. Tax credits allow the entity to not pay taxes that would normally be paid. And issuing county bonds does cost the taxpayer money. Municipal bonds are debt securities issued by state and local governments. They are loans that investors make to government. In this instance it is being used to help fund the building of a MLB stadium. According to the U.S.Security and Exchange Commission, the issuer, (Clark County) has the power to tax residents to pay the bondholders.

The road infrastructure for the new ball park also comes from taxes we citizens pay.

So unless I am unaware of the Clark County money tree or money printing press, we citizens will foot the bill. The average wage for citizens in Nevada earns approximately $44,000. The starting salary of an MLB player is $725,000. The owner of the Oakland A’s is a multi-billionaire. We citizens should not have to subsidize a wealthy owner of a baseball team — especially since he has put together a baseball team that can’t win and is in the division cellar.

What really surprises me is how much I hear from politicians that the rich never pay their “fair share.”

MOST READ
1
Blaine calls out, Las Vegas Strip future uncertain
Blaine calls out, Las Vegas Strip future uncertain
2
Everything you need to know about the Golden Knights victory parade
Everything you need to know about the Golden Knights victory parade
3
Knights keep party going with stop at owner’s Montana ranch
Knights keep party going with stop at owner’s Montana ranch
4
Toshiba Plaza hits capacity as Golden Knights celebrate Stanley Cup championship — PHOTOS
Toshiba Plaza hits capacity as Golden Knights celebrate Stanley Cup championship — PHOTOS
5
USA dumps Mexico; homophobic chants by Mexican fans end game early
USA dumps Mexico; homophobic chants by Mexican fans end game early
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: Indict Walt Nauta? Why not the biggest liars first?
VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: Indict Walt Nauta? Why not the biggest liars first?
VICTOR JOECKS: Crush Marxism. Be a dad.
VICTOR JOECKS: Crush Marxism. Be a dad.
NEVADA VIEWS: It all started with the Runnin’ Rebels
NEVADA VIEWS: It all started with the Runnin’ Rebels
RJ editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez wins national journalism award
RJ editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez wins national journalism award
Bishop Gorman running back commits to Big 10 school
Bishop Gorman running back commits to Big 10 school
Toshiba Plaza hits capacity as Golden Knights celebrate Stanley Cup championship — PHOTOS
Toshiba Plaza hits capacity as Golden Knights celebrate Stanley Cup championship — PHOTOS