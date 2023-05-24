LETTER: Lombardo does the right thing

It was great seeing that Gov. Joe Lombardo vetoed three gun bills. He is right.

It was great seeing that Gov. Joe Lombardo vetoed three gun bills (Thursday’s Review-Journal). He is right: They would have infringed on our Second Amendment rights. Plus, it would’ve made a lot of parents and homeowners criminals.

Then lower down the page I saw a story revealing that the Clark County School District may sue social media outlets, alleging negative effects on student mental health. The article listed the law firms. Well, I’d like to sue district officials for failing to educate their students and keep them safe. And for wasting taxpayer money. Any law firms want the job? It’s a slam dunk.