Letters

LETTER: Lombardo does the right thing

Forrest Henry North Las Vegas
May 23, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
FILE - Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo. In his first vetoes of the 2023 legislative session, Gov. Joe Lombardo rejected a trio of firearms-related bills on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

It was great seeing that Gov. Joe Lombardo vetoed three gun bills (Thursday’s Review-Journal). He is right: They would have infringed on our Second Amendment rights. Plus, it would’ve made a lot of parents and homeowners criminals.

Then lower down the page I saw a story revealing that the Clark County School District may sue social media outlets, alleging negative effects on student mental health. The article listed the law firms. Well, I’d like to sue district officials for failing to educate their students and keep them safe. And for wasting taxpayer money. Any law firms want the job? It’s a slam dunk.

