LETTER: Lombardo on the wrong track with Sisolak ads

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo discusses the mass shooting during a press conference at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

As the Review-Journal has noted in numerous articles and editorials, several state agencies are in a perpetual state of dysfunction under the leadership of Gov. Steve Sisolak. Elections are supposed to be a referendum on the performance of our elected officials, yet the overwhelming majority of ads from GOP gubernatorial candidate Joe Lombardo and his allies are personal attack ads.

This is an appeal to the Lombardo braintrust: concentrate on the DMV, workers compensation delays and overall state government dysfunction, and you will strike a nerve with just about every Nevada voter. To paraphrase James Carville: It’s about job performance, stupid.