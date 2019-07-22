96°F
Letters

LETTER: Lots of ‘s’ words come to mind for AOC and her Squad

David Jaronik Pahrump
July 21, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated July 21, 2019 - 9:17 pm

In addition to “socialist,” there are some other “s” words that could easily fit the “squad” of four in Congress. First is “sad.” They all sadly seem to crave attention. Next is “silly.” Many times they all have said some very silly things. Next is “superficial.” For example, they describe all opposition to them as “racist,” thus avoiding having to defend their positions. Last would be “scary,” for if they were to obtain greater power, the United States could easily become the biggest tyrannical power in the history of the world.

They don’t display any abilities to listen to opposing views, let alone compromise.

