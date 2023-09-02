LETTER: Mad as hell about Biden’s immigration policies

Joe Biden. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

There was a 1976 movie called “Network.” One of the stars was Peter Finch, and he played a character named Howard Beale. He was a network broadcaster who told his listeners to go to the window, open it and yell, “I’m mad as hell, and I’m not going to take this anymore!” I definitely feel we as a country are at that point. Everything is such a mess, especially the immigration policy the Biden administration has inflicted upon us.

I have a wonderful idea. Take all the new migrants from one country, put them on a plane together and send them back to their home. The Venezuelans all go back to Venezuela, the Guatemalans all go back to Guatemala, etc. When they get back home and tell everyone that they spent thousands of dollars to get to the United States but when they got there they were taken back home, the word should get around and a big portion of them will stop coming.

Like I said, “I’m mad as hell, and I’m not going to take this anymore!”