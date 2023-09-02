72°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Mad as hell about Biden’s immigration policies

Sue Boyd Las Vegas
September 1, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
Joe Biden. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco
Joe Biden. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

There was a 1976 movie called “Network.” One of the stars was Peter Finch, and he played a character named Howard Beale. He was a network broadcaster who told his listeners to go to the window, open it and yell, “I’m mad as hell, and I’m not going to take this anymore!” I definitely feel we as a country are at that point. Everything is such a mess, especially the immigration policy the Biden administration has inflicted upon us.

I have a wonderful idea. Take all the new migrants from one country, put them on a plane together and send them back to their home. The Venezuelans all go back to Venezuela, the Guatemalans all go back to Guatemala, etc. When they get back home and tell everyone that they spent thousands of dollars to get to the United States but when they got there they were taken back home, the word should get around and a big portion of them will stop coming.

Like I said, “I’m mad as hell, and I’m not going to take this anymore!”

MOST READ
1
Storm cells threaten already damaged Mount Charleston
Storm cells threaten already damaged Mount Charleston
2
Raiders-Broncos season opener could be blacked out for some local viewers
Raiders-Broncos season opener could be blacked out for some local viewers
3
More than 300K to say goodbye to summer vacation in Las Vegas
More than 300K to say goodbye to summer vacation in Las Vegas
4
XFL team on the move after first season in Las Vegas
XFL team on the move after first season in Las Vegas
5
1st-ever NFL slot machines hit casino floors
1st-ever NFL slot machines hit casino floors
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Flood in your neighborhood? Check out areas with most rain
Flood in your neighborhood? Check out areas with most rain
Las Vegas Ballpark sees first-ever rainout; Aviators game postponed
Las Vegas Ballpark sees first-ever rainout; Aviators game postponed
New UNLV coach ready to start earning city’s support with opener
New UNLV coach ready to start earning city’s support with opener
Fox 5 host moving to new Las Vegas sports network
Fox 5 host moving to new Las Vegas sports network
Aces find bench player has more to give than her personality
Aces find bench player has more to give than her personality
CCSD high school sees unexpectedly high number of staff absences
CCSD high school sees unexpectedly high number of staff absences