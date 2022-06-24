LETTER: ‘Made in China’ and Biden’s economy

President Joe Biden meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Recently, I received a manifold air pressure sensor purchased for one of my cars. I purchased the factory (GM) part to be certain it was correct for my application. On opening the Genuine GM Delco box, I was a somewhat saddened to see “Made in China.” To achieve a few more percentage points of profit, major U.S. manufacturers have shifted our economic destiny, supply and price included, to China and other offshore sources. Even our Defense Department faces the same issues for many of its much-needed parts.

Still, every day we are faced with prices brought on by Joe Biden and his sycophants trying to force an instantaneous change to renewable energy on us. They forget that everything we use or eat must be transported. Deficit spending is not an issue, Mr. Biden says.