94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Letters

LETTER: ‘Made in China’ and Biden’s economy

Jack Corrick Boulder City
June 23, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
President Joe Biden meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office of the Wh ...
President Joe Biden meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Recently, I received a manifold air pressure sensor purchased for one of my cars. I purchased the factory (GM) part to be certain it was correct for my application. On opening the Genuine GM Delco box, I was a somewhat saddened to see “Made in China.” To achieve a few more percentage points of profit, major U.S. manufacturers have shifted our economic destiny, supply and price included, to China and other offshore sources. Even our Defense Department faces the same issues for many of its much-needed parts.

Still, every day we are faced with prices brought on by Joe Biden and his sycophants trying to force an instantaneous change to renewable energy on us. They forget that everything we use or eat must be transported. Deficit spending is not an issue, Mr. Biden says.

MOST READ
1
Todd Quinones to exit KTNV, ready for new challenge
Todd Quinones to exit KTNV, ready for new challenge
2
University Medical Center patient fatally stabs 1, injures another
University Medical Center patient fatally stabs 1, injures another
3
$306K paid out for bad beat jackpot hit at off-Strip casino
$306K paid out for bad beat jackpot hit at off-Strip casino
4
122 degrees on the street: NASA records blistering surface temps in Las Vegas
122 degrees on the street: NASA records blistering surface temps in Las Vegas
5
Pair killed in northwest valley shootout were teen brothers, family says
Pair killed in northwest valley shootout were teen brothers, family says
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Fill ‘er up, son
Steve Hecht Las Vegas

It was 1955, and gasoline was 28 cents a gallon …

(Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP, file)
LETTER: What’s in a name?
Michael O. Kreps Las Vegas

The WHO says “monkeypox” moniker is racist.