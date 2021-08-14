LETTER: Make the unvaccinated pay for their own health care?

Be careful what you wish for. You may be next.

I read with interest the Monday letter to the editor from Verne Stewart arguing that non-vaccinated people pay for their own treatment if they contract COVID now. Let’s apply the same standard to a variety of choices people make regarding their health.

■ Smoking and use of drugs, including pharmaceuticals: Everyone who smokes, takes drugs and over-medicates has made those choices and drives up health care costs. Secondhand smoke affects others. They should pay for their own treatment.

■ Obesity: Obese people are a drain on the health care system and drive up health care costs. They should pay for their own treatment.

■ Diabetes: Many people have diabetes due to their health choices. They are a drain on the health care system and should pay for their own treatment.

■ Old age: Seniors represent the biggest drain on the health care system, and many are sickly due to life choices. They should pay for their own treatment.

As Mr. Stewart noted, “When you hit people in the wallet, they tend to pay attention.” Will people stop smoking, lose weight and eat better? Maybe we need to hit them in the wallet.

The list could go on.

We are heading down a big slippery slope with this kind of thinking. Do we want medical discrimination? Who will be next? I surely hope we don’t have a society in which someone picks and chooses who receives care or not.