LETTER: Mandates for vaccinated are confusing

Visitors to the Las Vegas Strip, wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, pass a group of about 40 proesters who were calling for an end to COVID-19 mask mandates outside Planet Hollywood on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

For the last seven months, Joe Biden and Steve Sisolak have pleaded for people to get vaccinated for COVID-19 saying that it will protect people from the virus. My wife and I enthusiastically got both the first and second shots of the Pfizer vaccine since both Biden and Sisolak claimed that once a person is fully vaccinated, then life can return to normal for those people.

For just over a month that was true in Nevada. Biden’s and Sisolak’s actions on COVID have been at best confusing and at worst less than honest regarding vaccinated people.

Sisolak then decided to require both non-vaccinated and fully vaccinated people to wear masks indoors, which goes against what he was telling everyone just a few weeks prior to his latest edict. If vaccinated people are protected against COVID-19 as he has been telling us, then why would anyone who is fully vaccinated be forced to wear masks at all? Now the governor has decided that fully vaccinated people can attend large venues like a Raiders game or concerts without wearing masks. Based on Sisolak’s latest guidance, one would think that COVID avoids large venues and crowds.

This is more about politics then the health of the public in general as Sisolak has decided that he cannot afford to alienate large donors to his re-election campaign. Sisolak is not looking at what is best of Nevadans in general because why would anyone get the vaccine when the guidance from the governor has been so confusing? Maybe it is time for a new governor.