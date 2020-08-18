99°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Letters

LETTER: Mask mandates and seat belt laws

Victor J. Moss Las Vegas
August 17, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Some people want to compare Nevada’s seat belt laws to the governor’s mask mandate and don’t understand why people fight one and not the other. Nevada’s seat belt law (NRS 484D.495) went through a thorough legal process and public review before becoming law. In the meantime, I’m still trying to find the Nevada Revised Statute that makes mask wearing mandatory.

Moreover, legislators were elected to create law, whereas Lord Stephen of Sisolak was elected to run the state, not to run our lives.

MOST READ
1
NEVADA VIEWS: Your favorite Vegas restaurant is dead
NEVADA VIEWS: Your favorite Vegas restaurant is dead
2
Casinos await punishment for coronavirus health, safety violations
Casinos await punishment for coronavirus health, safety violations
3
Boulder Station workers agree to leave Culinary union
Boulder Station workers agree to leave Culinary union
4
Raiders backup QB Marcus Mariota struggles during practice
Raiders backup QB Marcus Mariota struggles during practice
5
11 major Las Vegas hotel-casinos remain dark indefinitely
11 major Las Vegas hotel-casinos remain dark indefinitely
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST