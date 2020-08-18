LETTER: Mask mandates and seat belt laws

Some people want to compare Nevada’s seat belt laws to the governor’s mask mandate and don’t understand why people fight one and not the other. Nevada’s seat belt law (NRS 484D.495) went through a thorough legal process and public review before becoming law. In the meantime, I’m still trying to find the Nevada Revised Statute that makes mask wearing mandatory.

Moreover, legislators were elected to create law, whereas Lord Stephen of Sisolak was elected to run the state, not to run our lives.