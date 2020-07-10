LETTER: Mask scofflaws should face fines

The punishment for a misdemeanor in Nevada is up to six months in a county jail and up to $1,000 in fines. According to the Las Vegas Defense Group, an example of a public nuisance can be anyone engaging in the following behavior: annoying, injuring or endangering the safety, health, comfort or repose of any considerable number of people. People who do not wear masks or face coverings in public are endangering the health of all who come near them. Not wearing a face covering in public should be charged as a misdemeanor public nuisance.