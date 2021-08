Vehicles make their way north on I-95 across the Esmeralda County line on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, north of Beatty. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Masking is now mandatory indoors in counties with high transmission rates. This includes Esmeralda County with its 41 cases and zero deaths. This is a poke in the eye from the governor to the residents of a county that didn’t vote for him and has no intention of voting for him in the future.