LETTER: Mayor Goodman correct about our governor

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman calls Gov. Steve Sisolak a “dictator” (Tuesday Review-Journal). This is incendiary language, but the mayor is justified in her judgment. According to Merriam-Webster, a dictator is one “ruling in an absolute … way.” That’s Steve Sisolak to a “T.”

His refusal to talk to Mayor Goodman indicates that he closes the lines of communication down. And his heavy-handed closures in Las Vegas have — and will — resulted in unbelievable suffering of locals.

What’s he waiting for, for every small business to go broke before he lifts the draconian measures? For poor elementary and middle school students to get further behind their peers who enjoy access to technology and parents who earn a good income?

Shame on him.