64°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Mayor Goodman hasn’t figured it out yet

Becky Grismanauskas Henderson
April 20, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Regarding Mayor Carolyn Goodman calling nonessential business closures “total insanity”: I thought she was smart, but she hasn’t yet figured out that Nevada’s numbers have stayed low because Gov. Steve Sisolak put the shutdown in place early. This has saved lives.

I’m surprised and saddened by Ms. Goodman’s outburst. We Nevadans are doing our part to save lives. Why doesn’t she do the same?

MOST READ
1
Reopened Wynn Resorts will have thermal cameras, masks, CEO says
Reopened Wynn Resorts will have thermal cameras, masks, CEO says
2
South Point furloughing most employees indefinitely
South Point furloughing most employees indefinitely
3
Las Vegas Strip to come back with differences, analysts say
Las Vegas Strip to come back with differences, analysts say
4
Number of new COVID-19 cases in Clark County, Nevada holds steady
Number of new COVID-19 cases in Clark County, Nevada holds steady
5
Trump says he’s ‘OK’ with Sisolak’s shutdown order for Nevada
Trump says he’s ‘OK’ with Sisolak’s shutdown order for Nevada
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
AP Photo/Alan Diaz
LETTER: Virus highlights the importance of U.S. manufacturing
Ian Gecker Las Vegas

Hats off to Victor Davis Hanson and his April 12 column, “Is America a roaring giant or crying baby?” He is spot on in advocating for the return of strategic industries such as pharmaceuticals, medical supplies, rare earth materials, military and communications technology, etc. from the avowed enemies of America.