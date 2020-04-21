LETTER: Mayor Goodman hasn’t figured it out yet

We Nevadans are doing our part to save lives. Why doesn’t she do the same?

NIAID-RML via AP

Regarding Mayor Carolyn Goodman calling nonessential business closures “total insanity”: I thought she was smart, but she hasn’t yet figured out that Nevada’s numbers have stayed low because Gov. Steve Sisolak put the shutdown in place early. This has saved lives.

I’m surprised and saddened by Ms. Goodman’s outburst. We Nevadans are doing our part to save lives. Why doesn’t she do the same?