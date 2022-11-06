55°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
oct-1
jeff_german
Letters

LETTER: McCarran name-change donor doesn’t own the airport

Brenda Beverly Las Vegas
November 5, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
Passengers wait for their luggage in Terminal 1 at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, ...
Passengers wait for their luggage in Terminal 1 at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

In regard to Steve Sebelius’s Oct. 30 column about Steve Cloobeck’s donation for changing the name of McCarran International Airport to Harry Reid International Airport:

Mr. Cloobeck refers to his donation to a charity. But the airport is not a charity. It’s big business. I understand that the renaming project is not being paid for by taxpayers. However, the name is part and parcel of an airport that serves visitors and locals alike and is a boon to our valley. The Air Transport Association code is part of that package. Mr. Cloobeck’s donation helped start the process of changing the name. He needs to remember that it doesn’t make him an owner.

MOST READ
1
$200K slots jackpot hits at Strip casino
$200K slots jackpot hits at Strip casino
2
‘Mattress Mack’ not a fan of Phillies fans: ‘They’re horrible’
‘Mattress Mack’ not a fan of Phillies fans: ‘They’re horrible’
3
‘It’s bad for everyone involved’: Poker scandal investigation won’t make anyone happy
‘It’s bad for everyone involved’: Poker scandal investigation won’t make anyone happy
4
Democrats lead GOP by 29K votes in Clark, Washoe after early voting
Democrats lead GOP by 29K votes in Clark, Washoe after early voting
5
Man fatally shot by Las Vegas police, was suspect in earlier killing
Man fatally shot by Las Vegas police, was suspect in earlier killing
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST