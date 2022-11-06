LETTER: McCarran name-change donor doesn’t own the airport

Passengers wait for their luggage in Terminal 1 at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

In regard to Steve Sebelius’s Oct. 30 column about Steve Cloobeck’s donation for changing the name of McCarran International Airport to Harry Reid International Airport:

Mr. Cloobeck refers to his donation to a charity. But the airport is not a charity. It’s big business. I understand that the renaming project is not being paid for by taxpayers. However, the name is part and parcel of an airport that serves visitors and locals alike and is a boon to our valley. The Air Transport Association code is part of that package. Mr. Cloobeck’s donation helped start the process of changing the name. He needs to remember that it doesn’t make him an owner.