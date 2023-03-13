LETTER: Medal of Honor recipient deserves his accolades

President Joe Biden awards the Medal of Honor to retired Army Col. Paris Davis for his heroism during the Vietnam War, in the East Room of the White House, Friday, March 3, 2023, in Washington. Davis, then a captain and commander with the 5th Special Forces Group, engaged in nearly continuous combat during a pre-dawn raid on a North Vietnamese army camp in the village of Bong Son in Binh Dinh province. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Kudos to Ret. Col. Paris Davis for being awarded the Medal of Honor (March 4 Review-Journal). This medal is the T-Rex of U.S. medals, a heroic achievement for a man who put the lives of his fellow soldiers over the safety of his own.

I am, however, a little saddened that our newspapers in Nevada decided to make the event racial, i.e “an award to a Black veteran.” The thousands of vets over the millennium have been courageous soldiers — men and women — of all nationalities and races. Some things in life simply don’t need a racial adjective to describe them. The man and the medal are enough.

Paris Davis is a distinguished colonel who got the Medal of Honor the hard way: He earned it. Don’t marginalize his awesome act of valor by adding skin color to the equation. God bless you, Col. Davis.