LETTER: Medal of Honor recipient deserves his accolades
Look at the man, not his skin color.
Kudos to Ret. Col. Paris Davis for being awarded the Medal of Honor (March 4 Review-Journal). This medal is the T-Rex of U.S. medals, a heroic achievement for a man who put the lives of his fellow soldiers over the safety of his own.
I am, however, a little saddened that our newspapers in Nevada decided to make the event racial, i.e “an award to a Black veteran.” The thousands of vets over the millennium have been courageous soldiers — men and women — of all nationalities and races. Some things in life simply don’t need a racial adjective to describe them. The man and the medal are enough.
Paris Davis is a distinguished colonel who got the Medal of Honor the hard way: He earned it. Don’t marginalize his awesome act of valor by adding skin color to the equation. God bless you, Col. Davis.