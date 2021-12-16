36°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Letters

LETTER: Media ignores false statements by Biden

Paul Merriman Henderson
December 15, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
President Joe Biden speaks. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden speaks. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

It’s funny how every article that references Donald Trump and the 2020 election is sure to include the phrase “falsely claimed the election was stolen.” That’s fine if the writer cares to claim that.

But funny how when practically everything Joe Biden says is false — such as inflation will go down, illegal immigration is “seasonal” or any made-up story about his past — you never see the word “falsely” placed in front of it. Curious.

MOST READ
1
Clark County backslides on mask mandate, others show progress
Clark County backslides on mask mandate, others show progress
2
Mirage to be transformed into ‘brand-new resort’ on Strip
Mirage to be transformed into ‘brand-new resort’ on Strip
3
December storm soaks Las Vegas Valley, mountains see snow
December storm soaks Las Vegas Valley, mountains see snow
4
2 students hospitalized after knife pulled during high school fight
2 students hospitalized after knife pulled during high school fight
5
‘The Super Bowl is coming’: Las Vegas awarded 2024 game
‘The Super Bowl is coming’: Las Vegas awarded 2024 game
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
LETTER: The failure of bail reform
Carmine A. DiFazio North Las Vegas

The tragedy of Waukesha, Wisconsin, proved that bail reform doesn’t work — and, as currently implemented, never can or will.

Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
LETTER: A Susan Estrich fan
Joe Pantozzi Las Vegas

A progressive who understands what’s going on with Joe Biden.