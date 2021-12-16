LETTER: Media ignores false statements by Biden

President Joe Biden speaks. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

It’s funny how every article that references Donald Trump and the 2020 election is sure to include the phrase “falsely claimed the election was stolen.” That’s fine if the writer cares to claim that.

But funny how when practically everything Joe Biden says is false — such as inflation will go down, illegal immigration is “seasonal” or any made-up story about his past — you never see the word “falsely” placed in front of it. Curious.