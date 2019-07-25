LETTER: Melania welcome

First lady Melania Trump (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

In his letter to the editor, a Mr. Edgar Vovsi (July 19, “Start the boat”) suggested that since President Trump wants to ship out immigrants that he should start with his wife. This is what is wrong with our country today. Trump didn’t not say “ship out immigrants.” He was referring to four congresswomen who are trying to force a socialist agenda down our throats and have not stopped criticizing this country.

As an immigrant, you come to this country because you wanted to come to the USA and what it stands for. So if you are not happy living here, you can leave. This country is made up of all kinds of good legal immigrants, just like Melania Trump. As an American citizen and a legal immigrant, I say: Melania, you are welcome to stay in USA.