LETTER: Mexico and American guns

AP Photo/Elliott Spagat, file

In response to the Sunday commentary by Julian Escutia-Rodriguez, consul of Mexico in Las Vegas (“Mexico comes after U.S. gunmakers”): I sympathize with Mr. Escutia-Rodriguez and the government of Mexico in having to deal with the flow of illegal weapons into their country. And I appreciate that they are “respectful of … U.S. citizens, their laws and the Constitution.”

If that is truly the case, then the Mexican government should take the lead to stop human trafficking as well as the flow of other illegal immigrants from Mexico into the United States. Then I would support the U.S. government taking any actions it can to help stop weapons trafficking into Mexico.

These issues are having dire consequences on both sides of the border, and each government can and should do more to cooperate and jointly remedy the problems.