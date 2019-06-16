89°F
Letters

LETTER: Mexico tariffs may be costly, but what about illegal immigration?

William Wagner Las Vegas
June 15, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

A June 7 Review-Journal headline read “Mexico tariffs would exact toll on Silver State.” How about an article headlined “Mexico illegal immigration is exacting toll on Silver State”?

These costs come from schools, social services and medical and hospital visits. Gov. Steve Sisolak has even opened an office to assist illegals with free (taxpayer-paid) legal advice.

There’s your financial impact on the Nevada taxpayer.

