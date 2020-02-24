53°F
Letters

LETTER: Michael Bloomberg maximizes his chances

David Dandrea Henderson
February 23, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Mike Bloomberg has so far spent more than $400 million on campaign ads. That is more than all other candidates combined. Mr. Bloomberg owns 800 newspapers worldwide, and he has decided the Democrats running for president will not be investigated by his media outlets, but President Donald Trump is on all hit lists. He also owns Bloomberg Television and 40 local affiliates.

The definition of an oligarch: A very rich business leader with a great deal of political influence.

And you actually thought only the Russians and Mr. Trump could fix an election. Sorry, Bernie.

