Letters

LETTER: Middle class had better lock down their bank accounts

P. Steven Demchak Las Vegas
November 27, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Color me apprehensive. I’m hearing about student debt forgiveness, a minimum wage hike to $15, free medical care for all, free this and free that plus a high-ticket climate program — all while being told there will be no tax increase to the long suffering middle class. Now throw in Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s assertion that the way to control the virus is to pay people to stay home. Seriously?

The obvious question: Where is all the money going to come from to pay for all these freebies ? Maybe free won’t end up being free after all. So who will pay when all is said and done? I’ll give you one guess,

