LETTER: Military version of AR-15 should be off limits to civilians
Get the ARs off the streets. Only the military and paramilitary (police) organizations should own them.
Having used the military version of the AR-15 (M-16) in the Army, I have seen firsthand what a high-muzzle-velocity, tumbling round from one of these weapons does to flesh. No civilian should be allowed to own these types of weapons. It would be very easy for Congress to ban them if they had a spine, just like they ban machine guns in most cases and other weapons of war.
Get the ARs off the streets. Only the military and paramilitary (police) organizations should own them. Pass a law to ban them and require citizens to sell them back to the government. The owners are not out any money, the streets get a lot safer and the Second Amendment stays intact.