LETTER: Misguided Dem impeachment will help Donald Trump in 2020

The Democrat impeachment of President Donald Trump only strengthens his chances of winning in 2020. At the same time, impeachment damaged American interests, wasted valuable taxpayer money and further injured bipartisanship that might otherwise be possible.

The vitriol of the Democrats toward Mr. Trump is unparalleled in a lifetime of politics. The Democrats have undermined the nation’s interest, damaged important progress that should have been made and enraged an entire segment of the population. Notwithstanding this enormous waste of time, energy and money by Democrats, President Trump has mapped out a rough road and made tremendous progress for this country in his policies, both in the foreign relations and economic and social areas.

His amazing determination to win and place America first is without equal in a lifetime of political history. The president’s toughness and indomitable spirit to accomplish things for this country is unmatched and will be rewarded in 2020 at the ballot box by a grateful citizenry.