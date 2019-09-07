97°F
Letters

LETTER: Missing detail

September 6, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

Your Sunday editorial “Tweet shows why Congress should rein in presidential power” made a very detailed case for your opinion.

But you are forgetting one huge detail — the actual context for President Donald Trump ordering businesses out of China. It wasn’t a literal order. It wasn’t meant for U.S. businesses to take literally. It was for China to take literally. They don’t understand that he has to issue a national emergency and fight it in court. The results are clear. China blinked, and they want to resolve this trade issue sooner rather than later. It’s called winning.

FILE - In this July 31, 2019 photo, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and former Vice President Joe ...
LETTER: Emissions omission

The Democratic presidential candidates who appeared Wednesday on CNN townhalls on global warming forgot the word global.

Clark County School District administration building at 5100 W. Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas (Richa ...
LETTER: District games

It should come as no surprise that the Clark County School District mysteriously found the money it needed to offer teachers the pay increases they were earlier promised.

LETTER: Expensive energy

NV Energy is shamelessly promoting renewable energy without regard to the facts.

Allen Grayson, 60, from Bakersfield, Calif., eats popcorn before getting in line for a spot on ...
LETTER: Easy money
By Marcia Chami, Las Vegas

In reading Saturday’s editorial about the homeless problem in Calif., I was and wasn’t shocked.

The Liberty High school football players take the field against Chandler, Ariz., in 2018 in Hen ...
LETTER: Bad optics
By Robert Bencivenga, Henderson

In Friday’s sports section, a report was made about Liberty High School traveling to Hawaii to play football.

Christina Parreira, now a Ph.D. student at UNLV studying gender and sex work, sits in the lobby ...
LETTER: Hard work
By Robert Latchford, Henderson

Kudos to Reporter Aleksandra Appleton for her Monday article on college students working to achieve educational goals without excessive financial encumbrance.

(K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Dolphins shouldn’t be in captivity
By Linda Faso, Las Vegas

A baby dolphin was born Aug. 16 at The Mirage’s Secret Garden. A sad day for that baby who will grow up in a cement swimming pool

Las Vegas Sun newspapers photographed on Aug. 29, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: A comic request

The only reason I read the Sun is for the comic strips “Dilbert” and “Pearls Before Swine”.