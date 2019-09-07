LETTER: Missing detail

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Your Sunday editorial “Tweet shows why Congress should rein in presidential power” made a very detailed case for your opinion.

But you are forgetting one huge detail — the actual context for President Donald Trump ordering businesses out of China. It wasn’t a literal order. It wasn’t meant for U.S. businesses to take literally. It was for China to take literally. They don’t understand that he has to issue a national emergency and fight it in court. The results are clear. China blinked, and they want to resolve this trade issue sooner rather than later. It’s called winning.